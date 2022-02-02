Bello: 10 people relocated out of Civic Center Garage in two days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday evening, we told you about Monroe County’s urgent plan to relocate those living in the Civic Center Garage.

After several incidents of violence in the garage the past month alone, County Executive Adam Bello says living there is no longer an option.

Since then, officials have been sending daily progress updates. In two days alone,10 people were reportedly moved to emergency housing. Police say one of them, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants on previous crimes in the garage. A few others are in the hospital for substance abuse treatment.

In a release Wednesday afternoon, the county says they’ve successfully assisted 54 people out of the garage and into safe housing this winter. “That’s 54 people not sleeping on concrete floors, breathing exhaust fumes, without access to restroom facilities,” the press release read.

“Shelter-in-place has always been available. What’s different today, is the multidimensional approach with participation from multiple government partners,” said Bello.

This enhanced outreach includes county public safety, city crisis intervention team, veteran services and so much more.

Thalia Wright, with Monroe County Department of Human Services is one of the people on-ground daily, working to connect people to help.

She says over the past few nights, there can be anywhere between 3-4 people living there.

Wright says the outreach has been decades-long. But after worsening conditions, and a few violent incidents this past month, she says it’s going to take more than a village.

“We talk about FIT to address about mental health, we talk about the IMPACT team there with us so if there’s a need for substance abuse and someone is willing, we can get them into possibly a detox or evaluation. We talk about partnerships with law enforcement to ensure folks are safe,” said Wright.

She says the end goal: no one lives in the garage, everyone accepts help and moves to a shelter or hotel room based on needs and assessment.

But it’s not that easy. She says the help being offered, isn’t always welcomed.

“We can’t force anyone to take shelter placement, they have to be able and willing to volunteer, base-lined out for mental health and substance abuse, so that’s that one piece that we struggle with although we want to help every single person that we encounter, you gotta meet people where they are.”

That’s why Wright says the work will continue into the coming days. And long-term solutions are being discussed on a local, state and federal level.

“The fair market rent of housing, for example. So even when you get an individual that’s ready and appropriate for permanent housing, will that housing be available?” she said. “So the county has put out several requests for proposals to think outside of the box. We have those immediate needs, and those middle goals, we’re thinking about what do we have in place now as a community, and long-term.”

Some local organizations, like the Rochester Homeless Union have been advocating for solutions beyond homeless shelters, and are raising money for motel room placements.

The union released this full statement to News 8 on Wednesday:

“Yesterday after the county announced the closure of the Civic Center Garage. Advocates with the Rochester Homeless Union began doing outreach at the garage at 4 p.m. At the time there were four residents in the garage and they were unaware that the garage was no longer an option for them. Throughout the evening the doors to the garage were locked and volunteer outreach advocates were not allowed back in the garage. We waited outside and came across five individuals who usually find shelter in the garage in the evening and they were unable to get in. Our only way of getting them in contact with the county outreach workers was through alerting RPD to go inside and ask the outreach workers to come outside.

A few of our folks were intimidated by the police presence and did not want to wait in the cold for outreach workers. After 9 p.m. all of the outreach workers left, and the doors were locked, leaving the remaining 15-20 people who seek out refuge in the garage without help.

We advocated for a sign to be made to alert individuals to go to Open Door Mission for placement assistance but we are sure many folks were distressed from their place of refuge cut off from them and did not receive help tonight. The method of closing the garage and creating more physical barriers to outreach is ineffective and is not designed to best approach and help our community members staying in the garage.

We advocated for the garage doors to remain open to increase access to outreach workers but that request was denied by county officials.“

The county says 10 of the people they’ve directed out of the garage this winter are veterans. The county veteran’s outreach service coordinator has been on-ground daily, to connect any vets to the help they need.