Belhurst celebrates 10,000 weddings with free wedding to one couple

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Planning the big day? Belhurst Castle could possibly foot the bill.

On Thursday, Belhurst announced a wedding contest — offering an all-expenses paid wedding to one couple.

The announcement comes after Belhurst celebrates holding 10,000 weddings. “We’re asking couples to tell us their story and what a wedding at Belhurst would mean to them. When you think about how life changing this could be for a couple, it puts everything into perspective,” Marketing Manager Carly Morabito said.

Not only is Belhurst including a complimentary ceremony and reception, additional vendors have joined in providing their services to the contest winners as well.

Hair and makeup for bride and one other person will be provided by Isabella Spa-Salon

photography by Tellier Studios

Dj services from Q Music Productions

flowers from Sandy’s Floral Gallery

an officiant from This Day Forward

cake/desserts included in package

Couples interested in entering the contest at Belhurst’s website. The deadline to enter is May 14, 2020.