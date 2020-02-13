Belhurst celebrates 10,000 weddings with free wedding to one couple

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Planning the big day? Belhurst Castle could possibly foot the bill.
On Thursday, Belhurst announced a wedding contest — offering an all-expenses paid wedding to one couple.
The announcement comes after Belhurst celebrates holding 10,000 weddings. “We’re asking couples to tell us their story and what a wedding at Belhurst would mean to them. When you think about how life changing this could be for a couple, it puts everything into perspective,” Marketing Manager Carly Morabito said.
Not only is Belhurst including a complimentary ceremony and reception, additional vendors have joined in providing their services to the contest winners as well.
- Hair and makeup for bride and one other person will be provided by Isabella Spa-Salon
- photography by Tellier Studios
- Dj services from Q Music Productions
- flowers from Sandy’s Floral Gallery
- an officiant from This Day Forward
- cake/desserts included in package
Couples interested in entering the contest at Belhurst’s website. The deadline to enter is May 14, 2020.