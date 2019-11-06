Being a zookeeper for a day at the Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take care of hundreds of animals every day? News Eight’s Josh Navarro went on the job at the Seneca Park Zoo, to bring us a glimpse of what it’s like to be a zookeeper.



We met up with Hanna Kaiser at the Zoo. She is in charge of the hoove – stock department.



“We take care of the goats, baboons, elephants, giraffes and zebra,” said Kaiser.



Today we’re going to be taking care of the Giraffes and it’s dooty duty right off the bat!

We then removing the Giraffe’s leftover hay and replacing it with a fresh batch. Boy, they are picky eaters not to mention a full on arm work out too!



“You definitely build up your muscles. We always joke, you never have to go to the gym because you’re doing it all here,” said Kaiser.



As they eat, meals preps are made for the next day. Everything must be accurately weighed and cut a certain way. Lot’s of hard work and dedication are given to these animals.



“Developing those relationships with these types of animals where they only come up to you, and they trust you is really rewarding,” said Kaiser. “It’s totally worth all the cleaning and everything else you do during the day.”



At the end of the day, the time spent hand picking poop from the Giraffe’s area was worth it as Navarro got to hand feed them!