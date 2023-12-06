ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While Thanksgiving is done and over with, one local neighborhood held a dinner Wednesday to show thanks to first responders.

The Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition held its 31st annual First Responders Community Unity Dinner at East High School. The event also tied in students from East High’s culinary program, who helped cater and serve for the event.

Honored at the dinner — Rochester police officers, firefighters, Pathways To Peace, and the PIC team who serve the Beechwood area.