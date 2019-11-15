Bee Gees tribute band Tragedy ready to rock Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees and Beyond will perform at the Montage Music Hall in Rochester at 8:00 p.m. tonight, November 15.

Band members Mo Royce and Disco Mountain Man joined us in-studio to discuss the show and the vision behind the music Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“They’re going to hear their favorite, or least favorite, disco, and soft rock classics turned into beautiful, glistening heavy metal,” said Mo Royce.

He said the origin of the Bee Gees tribute came from a self-described kind of stupid idea. “What if we did the Bee Gees catalog in a heavy metal style? We thought it was just kind of a laugh at first. We thought we’d do a couple shows like that. And that was 12 years ago. From the very first concert we did, and the very first album we did, it just really caught on and connected with people.”

It’s safe to say band members go all-out to dress the part. “We go for as much sparkle as you can to reflect the lights of our brilliance,” said Disco Mountain Man of their look.

Mo Royce added, “Some people don’t even listen to our music. They just look at us.”

On the current tour, the band is playing movie themes – everything from “9 to 5,” to “Fame,” to “Skyfall.”

And coming up next week, the release of a Christmas/holiday album!

For more about the band, visit the Tragedy website.