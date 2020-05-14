Beaver Dams bar has liquor license suspended for violating Governor’s do not serve order

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – Matt’s Place in Beaver Dams has had their liquor license suspended for allegedly violating Governor Cuomo’s executive order to cease on-premise service of food and alcohol, according to the New York State Liquor Authority.

According to the State Liquor Authority, investigators observed people entering and exiting the business and all but one had a takeout order.

Inside the bar the investigator found “eight to ten patrons seated at the bar consuming bottled, canned and draft beers.”

The owner of the bar told investigators he was only serving patrons waiting for takeout and that the Governor’s order was “unenforceable.”

Matt’s Place was charged on May 11 with violations for failing to comply with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders concerning COVID-19 restaurant restrictions and for failing to supervise the licensed premises.

The bar posted a message on Facebook regarding the closure.

“Holding a liquor license is a privilege that comes with responsibilities, none more important than ensuring your actions do not jeopardize the health and safety of your community,” said SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley. “The Governor’s Executive Orders were put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and the SLA will not hesitate to take emergency action against bars found in violation of these lifesaving directives.”

The emergency suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a meeting of the Full Board, conducted by a digitally recorded video conference call under social distancing guidelines, on May 13, 2020. The Full Board found that it could have no confidence that this licensee would obey the EO going forward. State Liquor Authority

18 News has reached out Matt’s Place but has not heard back at this time.