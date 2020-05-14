Beaver Dams bar has liquor license suspended for violating Governor’s do not serve order

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Beaver Dams bar has liquor license suspended for violating Governor’s do not serve order

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – Matt’s Place in Beaver Dams has had their liquor license suspended for allegedly violating Governor Cuomo’s executive order to cease on-premise service of food and alcohol, according to the New York State Liquor Authority.

According to the State Liquor Authority, investigators observed people entering and exiting the business and all but one had a takeout order.

Inside the bar the investigator found “eight to ten patrons seated at the bar consuming bottled, canned and draft beers.”

The owner of the bar told investigators he was only serving patrons waiting for takeout and that the Governor’s order was “unenforceable.”

Matt’s Place was charged on May 11 with violations for failing to comply with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Orders concerning COVID-19 restaurant restrictions and for failing to supervise the licensed premises.  

The bar posted a message on Facebook regarding the closure.

“Holding a liquor license is a privilege that comes with responsibilities, none more important than ensuring your actions do not jeopardize the health and safety of your community,” said SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley. “The Governor’s Executive Orders were put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and the SLA will not hesitate to take emergency action against bars found in violation of these lifesaving directives.” 

The emergency suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a meeting of the Full Board, conducted by a digitally recorded video conference call under social distancing guidelines, on May 13, 2020.   The Full Board found that it could have no confidence that this licensee would obey the EO going forward. 

State Liquor Authority

18 News has reached out Matt’s Place but has not heard back at this time.

