Beagles rescued from meat industry looking for homes in North Carolina

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Six Beagles get another chance at living a full life after they were rescued from the Chinese meat industry.

Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina saved the dogs. They were taken to Cary.

“Our mission is to work locally with rescues and shelters and stray dogs here in the state of North Carolina,” Lisa Mason with Triangle Beagle Rescue said. “But, once in a blue moon, you get to do something kind of interesting and different.

“We’re not a political group or a social-activist group trying to do anything in China on the ground. That’s what they’re doing. What we’re doing is bringing these dogs here, then giving them a new start on life.”

Foster families have been set up to take in the dogs.