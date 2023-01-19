ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A BB gun was confiscated at the Rush-Henrietta Junior High School Tuesday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the school for a report of a juvenile with a possible firearm. They located the student and took the BB gun. The investigation into the incident and any possible charges is ongoing.

MCSO is working with the district to provide deputies on campus during arrival and dismissal until further notice.

News 8 has reached out to the district for comment.