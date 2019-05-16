Bath Police issue warning after suspect steals items out of vehicles

Bath Village Police issued the following warning on Wednesday night after multiple vehicles where searched.

“During the night of 05/14/2019 there were a number of vehicles throughout the Village of Bath that someone went through looking for items to steal. As of this date we only had one vehicle owner report anything missing, the others just reported that their vehicles had been entered and someone went through them. If your vehicle has had any belongings stolen, please notify our agency asap.

Public Service Announcement – please do not allow yourselves to be victims and lock your vehicles at all times!”