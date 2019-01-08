UPDATE: Police find stolen truck after Batavia business break-ins Video

BATAVIA, NY (WROC) - Batavia police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects involved after the report of several burglaries at businesses in the city.

Officers say the break-ins happened at businesses on Ellicott Street and Jackson Street, Harvester Avenue, Swan Street, Center Street, Apollo Drive and Liberty Street.

Investigators say the suspects broke windows or kicked in doors to get inside the businesses. Among other items, police say the thieves stole a 1998 Dodge Ram 2500, with the plates 65962JX.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Batavia police at 585-345-6350 or the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370. Tips can also be submitted online.

UPDATE (1/8): Police say they have located the stolen Dodge Ram. Officers say the vehicle was found at the old sand wash on Cedar Street and has since been returned to the business.

Officers are still searching for the suspects involved.