News

Batavia man flips car after spider lands on his leg

Posted: May 12, 2019 08:51 AM EDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 08:57 AM EDT

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) - A Batavia man flipped his car after a spider jumped on his leg while he was driving. 

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Richard Amico said he was driving on Route 98 when the spider landed on his leg.

Amico told deputies when he tried to brush it off, he swerved onto the shoulder of the road. That's when he hit an embankment and went airborne. 

The car flipped over and landed on its roof.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected