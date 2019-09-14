Batavia man arrested after punching two EMTs in the face

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Batavia man wanted for second-degree assault charges was taken into custody after a September 1 incident where he punched two EMTs in the face.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said Mercy EMTs were transporting 39-year-old Michael Colombo to the Wyoming County Community Hospital when he became combative in the ambulance.

Authorities said while being taken into custody for the active assault arrest warrant, Colombo also head-butted a Batavia police officer, but officials said the officer was not injured during the exchange.

Colombo remains in Wyoming County Jail with bail set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond after his arraignment in Warsaw Town Court.

He’s set to return to court on September 16.