BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Henry Wojtaszek with Batavia Downs said they have had a record-breaking year in 2022, emerging from COVID very strong. But now the news on apparent Rochester casino negotiations is casting a shadow on what lies ahead for them and other gambling houses in our region.

Wojtaszek said they employ over 400 people and a casino in Rochester would mean a loss of business for them, likely slicing their workforce in half. There’s an old saying, “the more the merrier,” but in this case, Wojtaszek said there are already too many players in the game.

“The market is saturated, that’s the definition of saturation. There are 10 casinos within 100 miles and actually 11 if you include the Falls View Casino just over the border from Niagara Falls in Canada. For us it would be a matter of fewer resources that we have to distribute to the communities,” he said.

Over in Farmington at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, the roughly 1,700 direct and indirect jobs they are responsible for would also see a dip.

“This has more than 1,700 jobs on it, and we represent the Ontario County region with so many farms, so many stables, jockeys, owners, trainers, and the economic impact this racetrack has on our county plays (to) a vast area,” said Austin Reed with Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack HBPA.

If this casino opens in the city, Farmington Town Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe said the sizeable money they get from the state just for having the racetrack, about $1.7 million per year, would be cut down.

“Well, what’s going to happen is not only Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, but Del Lago and Batavia rely on customers from the Rochester area. There are 1,000 people employed just here at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack. So it would be devastating I think for all three locations but especially here. We’re the closest to Rochester,” said Ingalsbe.

Wojtaszek said he wants the public to weigh in here. He feels too much of this is being done in the shadows between Albany and the Seneca Nation.

“I think it’s very important to, any time you take on an issue of this importance, it’s absolutely essential that you get public input, that you have an economic impact study done, that in the dark of night during a secret negotiation try to push from the top down on a community.”

Wojtaszek also said all the money that Batavia Downs, Finger Lakes, and Del Lago return to the counties and the State millions of dollars would see a drop.

“Last year we had a record-breaking year where we distributed almost $9 million dollars to localities. We have over 400 jobs. We have 433 (who) work here right now.”

This legislation, if passed in Albany will then go to the governor for approval. She will then have the authority to enter into negotiations with the Seneca Nation.