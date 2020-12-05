Bars, restaurants concerned with restrictions, ‘cutting it to 10 p.m. is really going to hurt’

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday night would normally be a busy night for Robbie’s Bar and Grill in Greece, but owner Robbie Tennant says that’s not the case lately. Since Governor Cuomo announced restaurants and bars must close their doors at 10 p.m, her business has been struggling to stay afloat.

Now that the weather is getting colder, she’s trying to get creative and encourage customers to bring their snow gear, cozy up and sit by a fire pit outside. Unfortunately, that hasn’t taken a lot of interest.

“Bring snowmobile suits, ski outfits we got the fire pit going sit outside. We did have four people the other night sit out there around the fire pit, but about half an hour that they lasted, they came inside, and were cold,” she said.

Tennant says she’s also losing regulars because they have more than four people in their family – therefore not allowed to attend and eat because of the four-person limit at tables.

And while Tennant understands the community’s responsibility to keep numbers down, she’s also saying: people can be safe here.

“It’s safer here just like children are safer in school, people are safe we are washing everything down doorknobs, menus,” she said. But when people go home after the bar closes and invite their friends for gatherings, there’s none of that sanitization, she say.

“I hear them when they leave they all go home together and they gather no masks, no restrictions,” she said.

Tennant says if she could just ask the governor one thing – it would be to let her keep her doors open until at least midnight. For one, maybe it would lower the amount of people who go home and invite their friends to watch football after the bar closes, and additionally, she says those reduced hours heading into this weekend are really going to hurt.

“Takeout just isn’t enough,” she said. “We are all struggling now not going to make it through if he doesn’t lighten up on us, we need to have the hours back to midnight,” she said. Tennant also said there should be more ‘heads up’ from officials when it comes to if she’s approaching an orange zone.

“Give us some notice so we are not stuck with products, it’s impossible to run a business without all these products,” she said. Tennant is currently ordering supplies on a day-to-day basis because planning for a week is too uncertain.