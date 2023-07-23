ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Bringing Barbie back to life” was the goal of Sunday’s fashion show at the Strong National Museum of Play.

The Mary Therese Friel Modeling Agency brought their fashion show, “America’s Favorite Fashion Doll,” to guests at the museum on Sunday afternoon, filled with fun, elegant, and couture wardrobe pieces— all inspired by Barbie. Organizers say this was years in the making.

Mary Therese Friel, the president of the modeling agency, produced the show with the museum, digging through “thousands” of looks in their Barbie display and vault to inspire the show. She says the release of the new “Barbie” movie has created a deeper conversation about self-love.

“I want people to embrace and respect and love themselves,” says Mary, “I think what’s really great about this new movie with Barbie is that it’s a positive message overall, and I just think whether a little girl, big girl, boy, man, whatever I just think the point is to feel good about yourself and to be able to give back to your community, and I think that’s one of the things that Barbie does, is she gives joy and peace and love.”

The show was filled with looks she says are all about empowerment.

“A few years ago, Barbie came up with ‘You Can Be Anything.’ We all knew growing up that Barbie could be an astronaut, a veterinarian, a doctor, a teacher— she could be anything…. a great message to send really is you can be anything, don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t,” says Mary.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet the models, pose for photos, and receive autographs after the show.