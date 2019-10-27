Barber shop fundraising for Special Olympics athletes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A barber shop in Rochester held a special deal for those interested in getting their hair cut on Sunday.

Jurs Barber Shop on Lyell Avenue offered $20 trimming, buzzing, and styling.

The proceeds from the event will support Special Olympic athletes in the Greater Rochester area.

“It is amazing to have fans in the community who want to raise awareness of the abilities we all share,” Kelley Ligozio, Senior Director of Development, said. “We are so thankful to John Jurs for being true leader in the Inclusion Revolution.”

Special Olympics New York serves more than 3,500 athletes in the Genesee Region and more than 67,000 athletes across New York.