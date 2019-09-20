Bank robbery suspect arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two customers tackled down a bank robbery suspect on Thursday afternoon after the suspect verbally demanded money at the Key Bank in Rochester on University Avenue.

Rochester Police officers identified the suspect as 38-year-old Michael Matzen.

Officers charged Matzen with robbery in the 3rd degree and grand larceny in the 4th degree. Matzen is currently on parole for a previous robbery.

Officers expect further charges from New York State Parole.

No one was injured during this incident. Matzen will be arraigned Friday morning.