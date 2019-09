ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for the suspect that robbed a bank on Alexander Street in Rochester on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the Canandaigua National Bank branch around 2:30 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect then left with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery. A description of the suspect was not provided.