ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The return of Rochester’s annual “Bands on the Bricks” concert series kicked off with its first show Friday night at the Public Market.

The fan-favorite summer concerts feature local and national bands, with a wide selection of food, beverages, and vendors at each show.

To start the first event in the concert series, music lovers brought good vibes to Reggae Night, featuring a local opener, iGNiTE Reggae Band, and headliner Mighty Mystic from Boston.

Jennifer Allen, who attended the event, says, “I am here on this gorgeous afternoon to see the reggae band iGNiTE and Mighty Mystic play at the Public Market, and I can’t wait… it’s reggae, all the love, one love vibe. It’s just awesome music.”

The event series will continue every Friday until August 11, each show with a new line-up. The next installment of the free concert series will be Latino Night, featuring local acts Orquesta Antonetti to open and Mambo Kings as the headliner.

To view the full summer line-up for “Bands on the Bricks,” read more here.