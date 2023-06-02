ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has announced the 2023 lineup for weekly concerts at the Public Market.

The “Bands on the Bricks” series will feature a wide variety of musical styles when it launches on July 7. It runs 6-10 p.m. for six consecutive Friday nights.

July 7 – Reggae Night

Headliner: Mighty Mystic (“East Coast” Reggae)

Opener: iGNiTE (Original Reggae)

July 14 – Latino Night

Headliner: Mambo Kings (Afro-cuban fusion and contemporary jazz)

Opener: Orquesta Antonetti (Salsa)

July 21

Headliner: Magic Beans (Funk, R&B, rock, soul)

Opener: Litz (Funk, electronica)

July 28

Headliner: 22K Magic (Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars tribute)

Opener: Uptown Groove (Jazz, Motown, top 40)

August 4 – Bands on the Bricks Art, Craft & Music Fest

100 artisan vendors, plus a VIP section.

Headliner: Into the Now (Grateful Dead tribute)

Opener: The Dawg’s (Rock, blues)

August 11

Headliner: Donna the Buffalo (Zydeco, folk rock, country, roots)

Opener: Kidbess & the Magic Ring

Admission is free, with of course, the option to purchase food, drinks and other items from local vendors.

For more information, including how to apply to become a vendor, click here.