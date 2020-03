ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fundraiser will be held Sunday afternoon at Balsam Bagels on Winton Road N in Rochester to benefit its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balsam Bagels will be providing wrapped muffins and quarts of soup. Vegan options will be available, as well.

The fundraiser is cash-only and it will take place from 3-5 p.m.