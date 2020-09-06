Balloon release remembering Don Pedro

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A family is remembering a father and friend on what would’ve been his 79th birthday on Saturday. Don Pedro was stabbed and died from his injuries in March.

Pedro’s family held a candlelight vigil and released balloons to celebrate Don’s life. His daughter, Diane Williams, hosted the event.

“You are very missed by family and friends,” Williams said. “We will get justice. We will get justice.”

Jose Sanchez, the man accused of stabbing Pedro, is expected back in court in October.