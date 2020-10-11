Ballon release for mass-shooting victim Jaquayla Young at East High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The East High School community held a balloon release Saturday in memory of Jaquayla Young, the 19-year-old graduate killed in a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“She will alwayas be missed, she will always be loved, we miss her already,” said Makarrah Ramsey, a friend of Young.

Jaquayla Young was a 2019 graduate of East High School. She was an honor student, a friend, and a cheerleader. In a normal sporting year, her cheerleading coach believes Young would be in the stands here at east high school for the homecoming game.

Since homecoming for East School was canceled, Saturday saw a different celebration, a celebration of Young’s life.

“We wanted to let the community know, her mother, her family know that she will always be with us. that we will always remember her at east high school,” said Michele Floyd, Assist. cheer coach at Eash High.

“She was an absolutely soul of honor. she was a great cheerleader, she was a great student in and out of school,” said Floyd.

Young along with Jarvis Alexander, both 19 years old, were killed in one of the worst mass shootings in the city’s history on Pennsylvania Ave. Police believe they were not the intended targets.

Now the community here at East High coming together for healing. Teachers and students who knew Young speaking to the crowd, remembering who Young was as a person, before releasing balloons into the sky in her memory.

“We are a family, in general, that’s how it is in most school communities and so we wanted an opportunity for our scholars and our families and alumni to be able to come together and to just show appreciate and joy and celebrate life,” said Akua Kankam, vice-principal at East.

“Whatever she was to you, she’s home. So as long as she’s resting peacefully, it just means we’re sending love her way,” said Ramsey.

The police investigation of the Pennsylvania Avenue shooting is still ongoing.