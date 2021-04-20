Bakery Shop in Greece spreading a little sweetness during pandemic

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Many small businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic, but Something Delicious Bake Shop isn’t letting the effects of the pandemic keep them from giving back.

Throughout the pandemic, bakery shop has been donating cakes and other treats to local hospitals, nursing homes, police and fire departments. They hope a little sweetness goes a long way.

“Something sweet always helps people feel better so it’s been nice to kind of help out and give people a little bit of hope in a dark time,” said Phillip Tomasso, Co-Owner of Something Delicious Bake Shop.

Phillip owns the bakery shop with his wife, Stephanie. They say being a small business gives them the opportunity to impact other local organizations and people.

“It makes such a big difference to have a small business helping and trying to do things for you because we’re not a big branch, you know, we’re putting in the hours and the sweet and tears and everything like that to help make a difference in people’s lives,“ said Stephanie Tomasso.

The bakery shop also takes part in Icing Smiles, a nonprofit organization that provides custom cakes for critically ill children and their families.

“We get to bring these smiles to kids who have been going through the toughest things that we can’t even imagine, and we provide these cakes that normally would cost hundreds of dollars for this family who really could use a pick me up,” Phillip said.

For their efforts during the pandemic, the bake shop was just recognized as the “Best in the District” for the month of March.

“We don’t post about when we’ve donated stuff to hospitals just because we’re just doing it to do it, we’re not doing it for recognition or anything like that, so to be recognized for it, when we weren’t the one’s pushing it, it’s really heartwarming,” Phillip said.

To check out the bakery shop, you can visit their website. You can also order sweets from them on Grub Hub.