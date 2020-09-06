Backpack giveaway to encourage residents to complete census

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s not too late to fill out your census.

A backpack giveaway was held on Saturday on Church Street to encourage Rochester residents to fill out the census. Those who filled theirs out received a free backpack, ice cream and snacks. One organizer said filling out the census goes a long way in shaping policies in the city.

“Every resident of the city of Rochester is valued at $26,000. So that’s $26,000 that goes toward social service programs, transportation, roads, education, free school lunch, pre-k, healthcare, a variety of services that serve as lifelines for the community members here in our city,” Ayriona Winston said.

The deadline to fill out your census is September 30. You can complete yours by clicking here.