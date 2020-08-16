Back the Blue Ride & Rally in Wayne County

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) – Thousands gathered for the Back the Blue Ride & Rally at Bullis Park in Macedon on Sunday morning. Bikes, cars and trucks surrounded the park to show support for local, county and state law enforcement and appreciation for putting their lives on the line to keep the community safe.

From Bullis Park, the ride headed to Route 31, Route 350, Route 88 and then back to Bullis Park on Canandaigua Road.

The peaceful event was put on to defend and support local law enforcement, who some in attendance called “unsung heroes.”