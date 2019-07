JULY PRECIPITATION: 2.51"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 6.45"MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:51 AMMONDAY SUNSET: 8:43 PM

The heat is gone and we set no records for Rochester. Both Buffalo and Watertown tied/set overnight low records last night. Today has much less humidity as we welcomed a front that moved through and dropped dew points. We'll see another front overnight that will help drop temperatures down to the lower 60s for overnight lows. Maybe a good one to let some fresh air into the house. There will be an isolated rain shower from this, but most will see a dry night with increasing clouds.This frontal boundary stalls to the south as a surface low develops along it further south along the Ohio River Valley. This low moves along the front Monday and will bring rain showers across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes through the day tapering off into the afternoon and evening. Monroe County will be on the very northern edge of this rain, so while there will be a few scattered showers around and mostly cloudy skies, much of the day will be dry north of the thruway. A large pool of cold air will move over the region Monday keeping afternoon highs in the lower and middle 70s with even cooler values, in the upper 60s well south of Rochester. Skies do start to clear Monday night and overnight lows for many will drop into the 50s. Skies really clear out and the sun returns for Tuesday as temperatures rebound into the upper 70s with lower humidity. There will be a chance for an isolated afternoon shower, but I'm expecting a fantastic day with a start to some really nice weather that will wrap up the second half of the month.Wednesday and Thursday are both dominated by surface high pressure and slowly increasing temperatures. Rain chances are very close to zero. Friday and Saturday will both see an increase in humidity with increasing chances for an isolated afternoon shower, but still mainly dry. A weak system could bring rain by the end of the weekend and into the following week.