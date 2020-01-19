Avon family escapes house fire

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the East Avon Fire Department were called to a garage fire on Sunday in Avon on Darby Road shortly before 1 a.m.

Crews from the Caledonia Fire Department and Avon Fire House responded to the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fully-involved garage fire and the garage is attached to a 2.5-story house.

Firefighters said the fire was beginning to spread onto the house because the the wind.

A second alarm was requested bringing firefighters from Geneseo, Lakeville, Lima, Livonia and Scottsville.

East Avon firefighters said the family was home when the fire broke out. The family and their dogs were able to escape safely.

There were no injuries and the fire remains under investigation.