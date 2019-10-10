Auto shop accused of falsifying business records linked to limo crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Saratoga Springs auto shop was accused of falsifying business records related to the deadly limousine crash in Schoharie.

The former manager of a Mavis Discount Tire shop told investigators that brake work was billed but not performed on the stretch limousine that killed 20 people during a crash in October 2018.

He also said he did not perform a DMV inspection on the limo but provided the inspection sticker.

The operator of the limo has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.