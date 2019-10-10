wxbanner

Auto shop accused of falsifying business records linked to limo crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Saratoga Springs auto shop was accused of falsifying business records related to the deadly limousine crash in Schoharie.

The former manager of a Mavis Discount Tire shop told investigators that brake work was billed but not performed on the stretch limousine that killed 20 people during a crash in October 2018.

He also said he did not perform a DMV inspection on the limo but provided the inspection sticker.

The operator of the limo has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss