AutismUp helping those with disabilities learn to ride a bike

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Learning to ride a bike is one of the highlights of being a kid. But for many kids with disabilities, it can be an uphill battle.

That’s the driving force behind AutismUp’s annual iCan Bike Camp. The event helps dozens of kids learn how to ride every year.

According to the organization, more than 80% of people with autism never get to experience the thrill of biking. The volunteers are there to help the kids defy the odds.

“Being able to ride a bike, especially for these kids, gives them a sense of independence that maybe they can’t get from driving a car or maybe going on a walk by themselves,” said Volunteer Coordinator Bella Ponticello. “With being able to ride a bike it gives them that independence and social ability to be like “wanna go ride down the street or maybe to the store or something like that?”

The annual camp has helped more than 400 people learn to ride since 2007.