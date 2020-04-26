Autism Walk 2020 moves online

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Saturday’s weather would have made for a great Autism Awareness Walk Day at Eastview Mall. Like many other large gatherings it could not have happened as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That did not stop those in charge of the walk from trying a different way to raise money and awareness for autism.

James Fratto is a 4-year-old boy living with autism. He is also the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s Autism Walk. The walk usually brings a few hunderd people around this time of year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants were not able to gather in person.

James’ mother, Liz, said even though this year’s walk was not the same as being in-person, it was still a great time.

“At first it was very disappointing because there’s something about coming together and just being together for the walk,” Liz Fratto said. “But today was absolutely amazing. You could just feel the energy through Facebook Live.”

Some of the money raised goes to the Happiness House in Canandaigua and Geneva. James’ teacher at the Happiness House, Heather Roller, recommended James to be the honorary chair.

“James was just automatic,” Roller said. “I love his energy and his excitement, and I knew his family would be a great addition to supporting the walk.”

The Happiness House serves children and adults living with disabilities. James is scheduled to start kindergarten this upcoming school year.

Images courtesy of Liz Fratto.