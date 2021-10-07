Autism Ambassador Aaron Likens returning to SUNY Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nationally recognized Autism Ambassador will be returning to the North Country next week.

SUNY Canton has announced that Aaron Likens will visit its campus on October 13 to host public presentations on autism spectrum disorders.

According to SUNY Canton, Liken was first diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome when he was 20 “following a childhood of inexplicable behaviors. He now has become one of the most preeminent speakers on the demand for public education about autism.

In his presentations, Likens focuses on the need for education on autism and how it impacts education, law enforcement, employment and medical care. Likens also discusses growing up with undiagnosed ASD, which includes his obsessions with the weather and automotive racing.

He has also written the book “Finding Kansas,” which emphasizes the need to “celebrate, not separate,” those with ASD and other disabilities.

Aaron Likens will host three presentations at SUNY Canton on October 13, with one at noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. All will be held in the SUNY Canton Richard W. Miller Campus Center’s Kingston Theater.

The presentations are free and open to the public. Guests will be required to adhere to the college’s COVID-19 protocols and wear masks indoors. Likens’ presentations are sponsored by the Student Activities, Involvement and Leadership Office and the division of Academic Affairs as a part of the college’s diversity programming.