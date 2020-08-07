Author shares how teenagers and families can manage their anxiety during uncertainty of school reopening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a recent study the majority of teenagers are feeling anxious and uncertain.

And with schools announcing re-opening plans, many families are feeling anxiety. News 8 spoke with Dannie De Novo, author of the best selling book get in a good mood and stay there, about what you can do to help.

“Today I want to talk to you about why our children are having such a hard time with anxiety and how we can help them,” she said.

The first reason:

Our kids are anxious right now is because we as parents and caregivers are also anxious. Do not make the mistake of thinking that just because you go in the bedroom and shut the door and they can’t see you that they can’t feel that anxiety.

The second reason:

Life generally has become too easy for them. By that I mean we never allow our children to fail. Now as a parents I never want to see my child in pain or anything along those lines but when she fails she learns and that builds self reliance and self confidence and when we are confident in ourselves and in our abilities then we are not anxious about the future.

The third reason:

The fear of uncertainty: One thing we all have in common right now is we don’t know what the future holds but we have a choice. We can chose to worry about the future and things we can’t control or we can choose to focus on the things that we can control today. So how can we help our kids.