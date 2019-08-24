August 24 is is National Waffle Day

ROANOKE, V.A. (WFXR) — Waffle lovers, today is your day. Saturday marks National Waffle Day.

Before highlighting some of the celebrations, why is there a National Waffle Day? According to National Calendar Day, August 24, 1869, was the date Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York, secured the patent for America’s first waffle iron. For waffle lovers, this was a day that truly changed American history.

Perhaps the most well-known waffle restaurant gets today’s festivities started at noon. Waffle House will host an open house and give away free waffle samples at its very first location in Avondale Estates, Georgia, according to a Facebook event the company created.

“The restaurant has been restored to feel as though you are stepping back into 1955,” a description on the Facebook event read. “In addition to the restaurant, the museum features Waffle House memorabilia from the past 60 years.”

The company also took a road trip all week, visiting cities from Atlanta to San Antonio, to celebrate what it calls “National Waffle Week.”

While Waffle House has spent the week celebrating National Waffle Day, Huddle House makes it a year-round celebration. The company’s website says Huddle House customers can get a free waffle each Wednesday just by spending $6 at the restaurant.

If you want to make your own waffles, Walmart has you covered. On the company’s website, several waffle-related items were on sale for National Waffle Day from waffle irons to mixers.

Have a happy National Waffle Day and mark your calendars for the next waffle holiday: March 25 is International Waffle Day!