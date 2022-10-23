ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24.

The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP address of the account which pinged from a Spectrum account in New York.

Meta Inc. contacted the Auburn NY Police Department (Facebook) and advised that an account on Facebook had posted a similar threatening message.

According to the Auburn Police Department, Facebook provided the IP address and it was the same IP address as the one used to post the threat on Twitter.

Detectives with the Auburn Police Department, with the assistance of Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, then sent a judicial subpoena to Spectrum, who provided Detectives with the subscriber information and residential address for that IP address.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on the residence where they located a phone that had been recently reset to factory mode. Detectives also found a photo saved on the phone with an additional threat that had yet to be posted.

According to Auburn PD, the phone belonged to a 14-year-old resident of the house who is an Auburn Junior High School student. The 14-year-old and a parent were transported to APD headquarters where the 14-year-old admitted to making and posting the threats. No weapons were located during the search. Police do not believe that the 14-year-old had any plan to carry out the threats.

The 14-year-old has been charged with making a terroristic threat and has been released to a parent.

The Auburn School District was also notified of the student’s arrest and has taken disciplinary steps due to the incident.

Anyone who may have further information on the issue is encouraged to contact Detective Charles Augello at (315)258-9880 or email at craugello@auburnny.gov.