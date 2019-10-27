Auburn man crashes into police vehicle in Cayuga Co.

LEDYARD, N.Y. (WROC) – Cayuga County Sheriff’s deputies were looking into a domestic violence investigation on Friday evening in the town of Ledyard on Levanna Road.

Deputies said the suspect involved in the investigation fled the residence and was driving a modified Suzuki Samari.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Shawn Holmes of Auburn, New York.

According to deputies, Sergeant Sloan was stationary on the side of Levanna Road in his marked 2019 Ford SUV when Holmes approached. swerved, and struck the police vehicle head-on.

Deputies said the police vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, its air bag deployment, and caught fire.

Sergeant Sloan was able to exit the vehicle along with his K9, Aron. Neither were injured. Sloan was able to extinguish the vehicle fire.

Deputies took Holmes into custody after a brief struggle. Holmes did not receive any significant injuries from the crash.

Holmes has been charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, which is a class C Felony. Holmes was arraigned in the Town of Throop Court and committed to Cayuga County Jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

Holmes’ next court appearance is in the Town of Ledyard Court on Wednesday.

Deputies said the investigation is on-going and additional charges will be filed.