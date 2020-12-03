Attempt to block Starbucks development on Brighton Whole Foods lot denied

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Two appeals to a building permit for a Starbucks Coffee shop, located at the site of an ongoing Whole Foods plaza project in Brighton, were denied Wednesday evening by the Town of Brighton’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

The denials are the latest in an ongoing effort to build the plaza, a project by Daniele Family Companies, and subsequent challenges by organizations opposed.

The appeals came from two groups: one, from Save Monroe Ave, another from Brighton Grassroots, both supported by grocery giant Wegmans.

For years, the groups have worked to grind the process to a halt, arguing that the project would create serious traffic in an already-congested stretch of Monroe Avenue.

“The ZBA decision was expected and will be challenged in court,” Howie Jacobson, a spokesperson for Brighton Grassroots, told News 8 Wednesday.

Danny Daniele of Daniele Family Companies, which is behind the project to build the Starbucks and the Whole Foods, expressed support for the Wednesday Night denials in a phone interview with News 8.

“This is the fourth time they’ve tried to stop the project with just frivolous arguments, but I’m glad the town was able to see through that,” Daniele told News 8 Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, I’m sure we’re going to see more and more continued efforts by that group to stop the project,” Daniele added, “but we’re just going to keep moving forward nevertheless.”