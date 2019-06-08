News

At least 9 injured after train derails in Boston

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 01:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:10 PM EDT

BOSTON, M.A. (CBS) - At least nine people were injured Saturday when a Green Line train derailed in Boston, forcing authorities to evacuate passengers through the train's tunnel, officials said. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. 

The derailment happened around 11 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the derailment is under investigation, said Steven McHugh, deputy superintendent of Boston EMS.

Severe delays have been reported following the derailment, CBS Boston reported. Officials asked residents to find alternate transportation.

 

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected