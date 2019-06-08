At least 9 injured after train derails in Boston

At least nine people were injured Saturday when a Green Line train derailed in Boston, forcing authorities to evacuate passengers through the train’s tunnel, officials said. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The derailment happened around 11 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the derailment is under investigation, said Steven McHugh, deputy superintendent of Boston EMS.

Severe delays have been reported following the derailment, CBS Boston reported. Officials asked residents to find alternate transportation.

