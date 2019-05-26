At least 8 people shot at party in Virginia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHESAPEAKE, V.A. (WAVY-TV) - At least eight people were shot at a large party in Chesapeake, Virginia, off of Airline Boulevard and Holly Cove Drive late Saturday night.

Chesapeake Police were called to the Holly Cove neighborhood just before 10 p.m. for reports of traffic congestion and people refusing to move their vehicles.

While officers were on the way, emergency dispatchers were notified about gunshots being heard in the same area.

Police say they are working to get more details about how many victims there are in total from the shooting incident and the extent of their injuries.

A spokesperson with Sentara said eight gunshot victims, all male, were treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in relation to the shooting, but all the conditions were unknown.

Police said the victims were transported to multiple, local hospitals in the area.