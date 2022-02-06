At-home COVID-19 test recalled after illegal importation

(WWTI) — An at-home COVID-19 test is being recalled after reports confirmed that the test kits were illegally imported into the United States.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the global in-vitro diagnostics company SD Biosensor, Inc. voluntarily issued the recall of its STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test. The recall comes since the product was not authorized, cleared or approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the U.S.

Although there is no known distribution of these tests directly to consumers, SD Biosensor, Inc. is issuing the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution. If consumers do encounter the at-home test, they are encouraged to discard the test kit and use another test kit to determine if they have contracted COVID-19.

The company has launched an investigation to determine how the product was illegally imported. Additionally, the company announced that if another illegal importation is discovered in the future, the distributors found responsible will face strict legal action and liabilities for damages.