Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The power has been restored to almost all of the 1,300 homes that lost their power earlier Wednesday.

As of 5:45 p.m. approximately 130 RG&E customers are still without power.

Original

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to storm conditions, RG&E is reporting that over 1,300 customers are without power in Monroe County.

According to RG&E’s list, as of 5:15 p.m., there are a total of 1,300 customers without power in Monroe County. RG&E’s list updates frequently as more outages are reported.

For National Grid users, the lights are on for everyone in the Greater Rochester area currently. Representatives with National Grid said that they’d increased staffing and shift times in preparation of the weather. They also pre-positioned crews in some areas expected to get the worst of the storm, in order to help keep the lights on for as many homes as possible.

RG&E reminds their customers that, if their power goes out, to report the outage through their website or by calling (800)-743-1701.

National Grid customers can text “OUT” to 64742 to report an outage, or do so on the National Grid app. They can also call 800-867-5222.

A full look at all the power outages in Rochester can be found on RG&E’s outage map.