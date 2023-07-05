"We lost some nurses-- good nurses-- to the requirement,"

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Wednesday, Rochester Regional Health said they will be lifting their COVID vaccine mandate for employees. The change will take effect on Friday.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said since the state lifted the vaccine mandate order, hospital systems are now re-thinking the way forward, like Rochester Regional.

“My sense is that everywhere across the state at this point sees that the pandemic is largely behind us,” said Mendoza.

From a healthcare worker’s standpoint, he says it’s time. “Roll back the requirement, allow people who want to come back to work to go back to work,” he said.

But there’s more behind this decision than just getting rid of the vaccine requirement. There’s a need under the surface.

“Well, certainly we lost some nurses —good nurses— to the requirement. It’s unfortunate, but, here we are,” said Mendoza.

He said the pandemic uncovered a lot of healthcare needs that increased demand for inpatient and outpatient services.

“So, a confluence of factors all came together to create what is a challenge right now for all of our healthcare systems,” he said.

Mendoza said emergency rooms and the like have not had a stop in heavy foot traffic. “I think, yeah, they’re still strained,” he said.

With systems like Rochester Regional now only ‘recommending’ the COVID vaccine, Mendoza said it’s a reminder that some folks are still at risk.

“If I’m a nursing home employee, I’m really going to want to get the vaccine because I know I work with a higher-risk population,” he said.

COVID he said is here to stay, and people can still get quite sick. However, “we’re not dealing with anything of the likes that we saw in 2020 and ’21,” he said.

If you were a worker let go due to the mandate and would like to re-apply with Rochester Regional Health, click here.