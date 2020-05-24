1  of  74
As people flock to beaches and parks, some states see surges in new COVID-19 cases

(CNN) – Just because you can go to the beach or bars doesn’t mean it’s time to let your guard down. In fact, some states are seeing new spikes in coronavirus cases.

“With the country starting to open up this holiday weekend, I, again, remind everyone that the coronavirus is not yet contained,” Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said.

“It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all.”

Many Americans have flocked to parks, restaurants and beaches to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

In Alabama’s Gulf Shores, “there are literally thousands of people out here on the beach, and what I’m really pleased to see is that many of these folks, almost all of them, are doing a great job with social distancing,” beachgoer Steve Ricks said.

Beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware also started welcoming visitors on Friday.

But experts warn the US is still not out of the woods. More than 1.6 million Americans have been infected and over 97,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“Even as states and some state officials rush to reopen it’s on us to make smart and safe decisions,” Dr. Seema Yasmin, a former disease detective at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

“Look at the numbers. You’ll see that on Thursday, more than 20,000 Americans were infected,” Yasmin said. On Friday, “that number went up, and there were more than 24,000 Americans newly diagnosed with COVID-19.”

