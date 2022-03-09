ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the masks have come off at schools in our region, some doctors are saying they’re not quite seeing a spike in cases of COVID, the common cold, or the flu. But that could soon change.

Dr. Ana Stoica with Rochester Regional Health says when it comes to cold and flu cases this March, things across the board seem on the low side.

“This week, we barely saw like, some strep throat, some common cold, but we were expecting more,” she says adding, “I didn’t really see much of an uptick just yet.”

‘Yet’ being the keyword. “Probably the cases will double probably next week, I would say,” Stoica adds.

Stoica says for instance when school starts in September, things are usually calm. But give it two weeks, and kids start coming down with various illnesses.

Masks just came off on March 2 in a number of schools across New York State. “So, we are anticipating more of the cold symptoms, more of the RSV, strep coming next week.”

Stoica says she feels the masks helped to cut down a lot of sickness in students the past two years. “We didn’t see much of strep throat, we didn’t see barely a few cases of the flu,” she says.

March she reminds everyone is still cold weather, with people mostly indoors spreading germs. She also says don’t count out COVID. “Getting vaccinated against COVID and the flu, it’s a big way to prevent like the most difficult cases of those,” says Stoica.