As jobs numbers soar, one industry still needs help: bars and restaurants

Chamber says 5,000 local jobs in all industry sectors available right now

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) In July, the American economy added more jobs than expected: 943,000, further dropping the unemployment rate to 5.4%. But one industry still hurting: bars and restaurants.

“We’re doing okay, it’s not as busy as it used to be,” says Chuck Formoso with Ristorante Lucano on East Ave. in Rochester.



Formoso says they’re short workers and are down to four days a week. “It’s weird not being able to fill up the restaurant like we used to…”

Marc Cohen with the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, says local numbers in the leisure and hospitality industry are as low as they were in 1996.



“…The numbers are returning but we’re not seeing that return to where we want them to be,” says Cohen.

And for those job numbers and restaurants still hurting as we emerge from the pandemic— other businesses have been looking for help for months.



“It’s just been kinda tough finding people that want to work,” says Mike Balch with Bartertown Collectables in Webster.



Balch says he’s been looking for a hand with their comic books for a while. The extra benefits people are getting at home could be a part of the problem.

“If you were working a $10, $12 an hour job and you were making all this money at home, why do you want to go back?” says Balch.

Mike Balch behind the desk at Bartertown Collectables on Empire Blvd. in Webster

Cohen says that extra unemployment cash runs out on September 5th. And it might be a good idea to return to work now and scoop up a better opportunity he says. Once early September hits, the market is going to surge with people trying to return to work and hourly wage offers might dip to minimums.

“If you can enter back into the workforce, which will have a massively positive economic impact,” says Cohen.

Cohen says in our are there are over 5,000 local jobs available right now. If you are looking for one of those 5,000-plus jobs right here in our region, click here. The process Cohen says is pretty easy.