GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — “We’ve responded to six different brush or mulch fires in the last 24 hours,” said Battalion Chief Brian Gebo with the Ridge Road Fire District in Greece on Friday.

Gebo says with high April heat, a lack of rain, and dry foliage — these are perfect conditions for these types of fires. Thankfully, at the time this article was published, it has been nothing serious.

“(They happen) in vegetation areas, mulch beds of large commercial occupancies– Wegmans, Tops, their flower beds have been catching on fire,” he said.

These though can lead to bigger fires and set flame to houses and businesses. He said you should do some of the following at home:

“Watch your mulch beds, water your mulch, water your flowers, make sure there’s plenty of moisture.”

Spontaneous combustion is one part of this– another aspect of fires starting, of course, is human.

“Campfires, fireworks, any disregarded cigarettes, so… just anything we can do to make (things) better, just watch where you put your stuff,” he said.

Per year, he said they respond to about 50 to 60 brush fires in the district. As we enter into summer, he says to keep in mind there is a ‘burn ban’ until May.

“So we ask you not to have your recreational fires — if you’re going to do, have some friends over with a fire try to keep them in contained propane-powered ones. That’s the safest way to go.”

Governor Kathy Hochul deployed resources across New York to help fight these brush fires in 5 counties. She said in a statement Friday, “Given the dry and warm conditions over the past few days, we have seen an increase in wildfires in multiple counties and are responding quickly. I encourage all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and thank all our first responders, partner agencies, and neighbors who are working to contain these fires and protect our communities.”