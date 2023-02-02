ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As temperatures continue to drop across the region, experts are warning folks to be ready for things like frostbite and hypothermia… and are encouraging people to stay indoors if possible.

“Yeah, so we’ve been tracking some extreme temperatures this week,” said Jordan Guerrein, NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Guerrein said they have been in contact with county counterparts across the state– working with emergency teams to ensure ‘code blue’ precautions are in place.

“To help our vulnerable and unhoused populations when it gets to be this cold, but also to make sure our critical infrastructure partners, our other government partners across the state have what they need,” he said.

Wind chills he said will be well below zero for the next 48 hours.

When it comes to schools, Casey Kosiorek, the Superintendent of Schools says even with these factors, he feels schools can be open.

“But once again, that’s based on individual school districts. So, different factors are going to play into that decision,” said Kosiorek.

So, stand by for any announcements from your local district. Rochester City Schools have already decided to close. Kosiorek says either way, buses will be manned and ready for those open.

“They are going to make every effort they can if they choose to be open to make sure that they can get the buses out and get students to school safely,” he said.

Guerrein says during this arctic blast, stay inside. “If you do have to go outside, bundle up, dress in layers,” he said.

And while indoors, know that certain appliances can be a hazard– like space heaters. “So, if you’re using a space heater, don’t keep it on overnight, don’t keep it unattended,” he said.

Below is a list of safety tips in greater detail from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office: