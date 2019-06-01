Arrested: Texas man allegedly stabbed a man for touching his girlfriend's hair

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PFLUGERVILLE, T.X. (KXAN-TV) - A man was arrested in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend's coworker for touching her hair, according to Austin police.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Patrick Jenkins, was told by his girlfriend that her coworker was playing with her hair at the salon where they work.

She said she yelled at the coworker and took it up with her boss. She also said the co-worker had apologized to her later.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jenkins was sent a text by his girlfriend telling him about the incident. She said this made Jenkins angry.

Police said on the day of the incident, Jenkins picked his girlfriend up from work, then asked about her coworker and where he was. During the drive home Jenkins' girlfriend saw her coworker on a bus stop bench and pointed him out to Jenkins.

According to police, Jenkins parked the car in a nearby lot and approached the victim. A security camera from a nearby store shows the two men arguing and Jenkins pulling out a folding knife. Police said the two began to fight and the victim managed to get Jenkins on the ground and get on top of him. At this point, police report that Jenkins stabbed the victim multiple times in the back.

Jenkins was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $75,000.