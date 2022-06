ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 19-year-old Jailyn Johnson has been arrested for the murder of 15-year-old Ja’Mere Wade.

Wade was killed in November 2021 while walking to his car after purchasing marijuana from a drug house.

Johnson, a resident of Rochester’s 19th Ward, was taken into custody without incident early Thursday morning.

He has been charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree as well as Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for a handgun found on him today at the time of the arrest.